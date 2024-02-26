Vanderbilt visits Arkansas following Battle’s 42-point outing

Vanderbilt Commodores (7-20, 2-12 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (14-13, 5-9 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas…

Vanderbilt Commodores (7-20, 2-12 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (14-13, 5-9 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts the Vanderbilt Commodores after Khalif Battle scored 42 points in Arkansas’ 88-73 victory against the Missouri Tigers.

The Razorbacks have gone 10-5 at home. Arkansas is 6-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Commodores are 2-12 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt has a 2-14 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Arkansas’ average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Vanderbilt allows. Vanderbilt’s 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (43.4%).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Battle averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Tramon Mark is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Evan Taylor is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 8.7 points. Ven-Allen Lubin is averaging 12.9 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Commodores: 2-8, averaging 63.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

