Vanderbilt visits Arkansas after Battle’s 42-point game

Vanderbilt Commodores (7-20, 2-12 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (14-13, 5-9 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -10; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts the Vanderbilt Commodores after Khalif Battle scored 42 points in Arkansas’ 88-73 win over the Missouri Tigers.

The Razorbacks are 10-5 on their home court. Arkansas ranks eighth in the SEC with 32.7 points per game in the paint led by Tramon Mark averaging 6.6.

The Commodores are 2-12 in SEC play. Vanderbilt is 2-14 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Arkansas is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 45.4% Vanderbilt allows to opponents. Vanderbilt’s 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Arkansas has given up to its opponents (43.4%).

The Razorbacks and Commodores face off Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davonte Davis is averaging 6.2 points for the Razorbacks. Mark is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Ezra Manjon is averaging 13.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Commodores. Ven-Allen Lubin is averaging 12.9 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the past 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Commodores: 2-8, averaging 63.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.