Vanderbilt takes on No. 15 South Carolina following Taylor’s 20-point game

Vanderbilt Commodores (6-16, 1-8 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (20-3, 8-2 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Vanderbilt Commodores (6-16, 1-8 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (20-3, 8-2 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt visits the No. 15 South Carolina Gamecocks after Evan Taylor scored 20 points in Vanderbilt’s 109-77 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Gamecocks are 12-1 on their home court. South Carolina is fifth in the SEC with 15.4 assists per game led by Ta’Lon Cooper averaging 4.3.

The Commodores are 1-8 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt ranks ninth in the SEC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Colin Smith averaging 2.3.

South Carolina’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Vanderbilt allows. Vanderbilt’s 39.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than South Carolina has given up to its opponents (41.2%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Cooper is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

Ezra Manjon is shooting 43.8% and averaging 14.7 points for the Commodores. Taylor is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 68.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Commodores: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.