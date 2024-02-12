Vanderbilt hosts Texas A&M after Radford’s 27-point showing

Texas A&M Aggies (15-8, 6-4 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (6-17, 1-9 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas A&M Aggies (15-8, 6-4 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (6-17, 1-9 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M takes on the Vanderbilt Commodores after Tyrece Radford scored 27 points in Texas A&M’s 85-69 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Commodores have gone 6-8 in home games. Vanderbilt gives up 73.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.1 points per game.

The Aggies have gone 6-4 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Vanderbilt averages 66.6 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than the 67.9 Texas A&M gives up. Texas A&M averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Vanderbilt gives up.

The Commodores and Aggies match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezra Manjon is averaging 14.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Commodores. Tyrin Lawrence is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Wade Taylor IV is averaging 19.9 points, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Aggies. Radford is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 1-9, averaging 64.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 43.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

