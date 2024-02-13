Vanderbilt hosts Texas A&M after Radford’s 27-point game

Texas A&M Aggies (15-8, 6-4 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (6-17, 1-9 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Texas A&M Aggies (15-8, 6-4 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (6-17, 1-9 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -9; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M faces the Vanderbilt Commodores after Tyrece Radford scored 27 points in Texas A&M’s 85-69 victory against the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Commodores have gone 6-8 in home games. Vanderbilt has a 1-17 record against teams over .500.

The Aggies are 6-4 in SEC play. Texas A&M is second in college basketball with 43.3 rebounds per game led by Andersson Garcia averaging 9.2.

Vanderbilt is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 41.2% Texas A&M allows to opponents. Texas A&M averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Vanderbilt gives up.

The Commodores and Aggies meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezra Manjon is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Commodores. Evan Taylor is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Wade Taylor IV is averaging 19.9 points, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Aggies. Radford is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 1-9, averaging 64.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 43.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.