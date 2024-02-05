Vanderbilt hosts No. 10 Kentucky following Dillingham’s 35-point outing

Kentucky Wildcats (15-6, 5-4 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (6-15, 1-7 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Kentucky Wildcats (15-6, 5-4 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (6-15, 1-7 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Kentucky faces the Vanderbilt Commodores after Rob Dillingham scored 35 points in Kentucky’s 103-92 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Commodores have gone 6-7 at home. Vanderbilt is 1-15 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wildcats are 5-4 in SEC play. Kentucky ranks seventh in the SEC with 38.5 rebounds per game led by Tre Mitchell averaging 7.6.

Vanderbilt’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Kentucky allows. Kentucky averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Vanderbilt allows.

The Commodores and Wildcats match up Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezra Manjon is scoring 14.7 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Commodores. Tyrin Lawrence is averaging 15.7 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 40.8% over the past 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Reed Sheppard is averaging 12.3 points, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 20.9 points over the past 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 2-8, averaging 64.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 86.8 points, 39.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.