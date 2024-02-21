Vanderbilt hosts Georgia after Thomasson’s 26-point outing

Georgia Bulldogs (14-11, 4-8 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (7-18, 2-10 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Georgia Bulldogs (14-11, 4-8 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (7-18, 2-10 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia faces the Vanderbilt Commodores after Noah Thomasson scored 26 points in Georgia’s 88-82 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Commodores are 7-8 in home games. Vanderbilt is seventh in the SEC in team defense, allowing 74.3 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-8 against SEC opponents. Georgia scores 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

Vanderbilt is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 43.3% Georgia allows to opponents. Georgia averages 76.1 points per game, 1.8 more than the 74.3 Vanderbilt gives up to opponents.

The Commodores and Bulldogs match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezra Manjon is averaging 14.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Commodores. Tyrin Lawrence is averaging 13.4 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Thomasson is averaging 12.3 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 2-8, averaging 62.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 77.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

