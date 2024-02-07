Valparaiso visits Indiana State after Conwell’s 21-point game

Valparaiso Beacons (6-17, 2-10 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (20-3, 11-1 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Valparaiso Beacons (6-17, 2-10 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (20-3, 11-1 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -20.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State hosts the Valparaiso Beacons after Ryan Conwell scored 21 points in Indiana State’s 75-67 victory over the Drake Bulldogs.

The Sycamores are 10-0 on their home court. Indiana State is 16-3 against opponents over .500.

The Beacons are 2-10 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso is 4-15 against opponents over .500.

Indiana State scores 85.5 points, 13.2 more per game than the 72.3 Valparaiso gives up. Valparaiso’s 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Indiana State has given up to its opponents (43.7%).

The Sycamores and Beacons meet Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Swope is averaging 18 points and 1.5 steals for the Sycamores. Conwell is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Isaiah Stafford is shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, while averaging 17.4 points and 1.6 steals. Darius DeAveiro is averaging 12.6 points and 5.1 assists over the past 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 9-1, averaging 83.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Beacons: 2-8, averaging 68.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

