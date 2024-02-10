Valparaiso hosts Gillespie and Belmont

Belmont Bruins (13-11, 6-7 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-18, 2-11 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Belmont Bruins (13-11, 6-7 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-18, 2-11 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -6.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont takes on the Valparaiso Beacons after Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 24 points in Belmont’s 69-64 victory over the Murray State Racers.

The Beacons are 5-8 on their home court. Valparaiso is 4-16 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bruins are 6-7 in MVC play. Belmont has a 5-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Valparaiso averages 67.6 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 77.9 Belmont allows. Belmont has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 45.4% shooting opponents of Valparaiso have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stafford averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Cooper Schwieger is shooting 50.5% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

Malik Dia is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Bruins. Cade Tyson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 2-8, averaging 68.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Bruins: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

