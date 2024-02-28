UTSA hosts Garcia and Tulsa

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (14-13, 5-10 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (9-19, 3-12 AAC) San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (14-13, 5-10 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (9-19, 3-12 AAC)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -2; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa faces the UTSA Roadrunners after Jared Garcia scored 24 points in Tulsa’s 69-67 victory over the Charlotte 49ers.

The Roadrunners are 6-8 in home games. UTSA ranks second in the AAC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Ivy-Curry averaging 4.4.

The Golden Hurricane are 5-10 against conference opponents. Tulsa averages 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

UTSA is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Tulsa allows to opponents. Tulsa has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 45.1% shooting opponents of UTSA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlton Linguard is averaging 9.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Roadrunners. Ivy-Curry is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for UTSA.

PJ Haggerty is averaging 20.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and two steals for the Golden Hurricane. Garcia is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 74.9 points, 40.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

