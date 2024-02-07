UTSA faces Wichita State, looks to stop road losing streak

UTSA Roadrunners (8-14, 2-7 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (9-13, 1-8 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UTSA Roadrunners (8-14, 2-7 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (9-13, 1-8 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -9; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA travels to Wichita State looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Shockers have gone 7-3 in home games. Wichita State is third in the AAC with 36.2 points per game in the paint led by Kenny Pohto averaging 6.5.

The Roadrunners have gone 2-7 against AAC opponents. UTSA allows 83.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.4 points per game.

Wichita State is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 45.7% UTSA allows to opponents. UTSA scores 6.8 more points per game (80.2) than Wichita State gives up to opponents (73.4).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Rogers averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. Xavier Bell is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for Wichita State.

Christian Tucker is averaging 12.6 points and 5.7 assists for the Roadrunners. Jordan Ivy-Curry is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for UTSA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 1-9, averaging 68.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 84.5 points, 39.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.