UTEP visits McHenry and Western Kentucky

UTEP Miners (13-11, 4-5 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (17-7, 6-4 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky hosts the UTEP Miners after Don McHenry scored 24 points in Western Kentucky’s 70-59 win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Hilltoppers are 10-1 on their home court. Western Kentucky leads the CUSA in rebounding, averaging 40.1 boards. Brandon Newman paces the Hilltoppers with 6.0 rebounds.

The Miners are 4-5 in CUSA play. UTEP is fourth in the CUSA scoring 33.4 points per game in the paint led by Otis Frazier III averaging 5.8.

Western Kentucky is shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 44.7% UTEP allows to opponents. UTEP averages 73.5 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 74.2 Western Kentucky gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dontaie Allen averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. McHenry is averaging 16 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Tae Hardy is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Miners. Trey Horton is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 80.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Miners: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 12.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

