UTEP hosts Wilkerson and Sam Houston

Sam Houston Bearkats (16-11, 9-3 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (13-14, 4-8 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston visits the UTEP Miners after Lamar Wilkerson scored 25 points in Sam Houston’s 79-58 victory over the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Miners have gone 12-4 at home. UTEP averages 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Bearkats have gone 9-3 against CUSA opponents. Sam Houston averages 71.9 points and has outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.

UTEP’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Sam Houston allows. Sam Houston’s 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than UTEP has given up to its opponents (45.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tae Hardy averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Otis Frazier III is averaging 10.6 points and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for UTEP.

Wilkerson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 12.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 39.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

