UTEP hosts Crawford and Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (18-8, 8-3 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (13-13, 4-7 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits the UTEP Miners after Isaiah Crawford scored 24 points in Louisiana Tech’s 75-68 victory over the Florida International Panthers.

The Miners are 12-3 in home games. UTEP is fourth in the CUSA scoring 74.3 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-3 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech is the best team in the CUSA giving up just 63.5 points per game while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

UTEP makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Louisiana Tech has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Louisiana Tech averages 75.1 points per game, 4.8 more than the 70.3 UTEP allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zid Powell is averaging 10.7 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Miners. Tae Hardy is averaging 15.7 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for UTEP.

Sean Newman Jr. is averaging seven points and 5.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Crawford is averaging 18.0 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 52.8% over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 12.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

