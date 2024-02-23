Utah visits Colorado following Simpson’s 30-point game

Utah Utes (16-10, 7-8 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (17-9, 8-7 Pac-12) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado…

Utah Utes (16-10, 7-8 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (17-9, 8-7 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts the Utah Utes after KJ Simpson scored 30 points in Colorado’s 92-89 overtime victory against the USC Trojans.

The Buffaloes are 13-1 on their home court. Colorado ranks second in the Pac-12 with 38.8 points per game in the paint led by Cody Williams averaging 7.9.

The Utes are 7-8 against Pac-12 opponents. Utah is sixth in the Pac-12 giving up 72.8 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

Colorado’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Utah allows. Utah has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 44.0% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simpson is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 14.9 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Branden Carlson is averaging 16.9 points and seven rebounds for the Utes. Deivon Smith is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Utes: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 38.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

