Utah Valley Wolverines play the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on 4-game win streak

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (14-12, 7-8 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (13-14, 8-8 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley will try to keep its four-game win streak going when the Wolverines take on SFA.

The Wolverines have gone 9-3 in home games. Utah Valley has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The ‘Jacks are 7-8 against conference opponents. SFA is second in the WAC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalil Beaubrun averaging 2.1.

Utah Valley averages 69.0 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 71.0 SFA allows. SFA scores 7.1 more points per game (75.8) than Utah Valley gives up (68.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Stone-Carrawell is shooting 37.8% and averaging 11.7 points for the Wolverines. Tanner Toolson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

AJ Cajuste is averaging 8.6 points and 3.1 assists for the ‘Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 14.3 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the past 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 39.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

‘Jacks: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

