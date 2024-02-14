Utah Valley visits Washington and Cal Baptist

Utah Valley Wolverines (10-14, 5-8 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (14-9, 7-5 WAC) Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Valley Wolverines (10-14, 5-8 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (14-9, 7-5 WAC)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist takes on the Utah Valley Wolverines after Scotty Washington scored 20 points in Cal Baptist’s 85-78 loss to the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Lancers are 10-4 in home games. Cal Baptist scores 69.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The Wolverines have gone 5-8 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley is 5-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

Cal Baptist is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Utah Valley allows to opponents. Utah Valley averages 68.6 points per game, 3.4 more than the 65.2 Cal Baptist allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodrick is averaging 8.6 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Lancers. Dominique Daniels Jr. is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 12 points for the Wolverines. Tanner Toolson is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Wolverines: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 38.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

