Utah Valley takes on UT Rio Grande Valley in conference showdown

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-19, 2-12 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (12-14, 7-8 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -13.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Trevin Dorius and the Utah Valley Wolverines host Elijah Elliott and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros in WAC play.

The Wolverines are 8-3 in home games. Utah Valley averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 7-8 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Vaqueros are 2-12 against WAC opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Utah Valley averages 69.0 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 80.5 UT Rio Grande Valley gives up. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 73.5 points per game, 4.5 more than the 69.0 Utah Valley allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Allen is averaging 11.6 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Wolverines. Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 12.1 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 35.7% over the past 10 games for Utah Valley.

Sherman Brashear averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, scoring 6.3 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Elliott is averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 39.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Vaqueros: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

