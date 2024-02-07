Utah Valley hosts Tarleton State after Williams’ 27-point game

Tarleton State Texans (15-7, 8-3 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (9-13, 4-7 WAC) Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tarleton State Texans (15-7, 8-3 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (9-13, 4-7 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State faces the Utah Valley Wolverines after Lue Williams scored 27 points in Tarleton State’s 75-64 win over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Wolverines have gone 7-2 in home games. Utah Valley has a 4-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Texans are 8-3 in conference games. Tarleton State scores 71.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

Utah Valley scores 68.7 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 66.9 Tarleton State allows. Tarleton State averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Utah Valley allows.

The Wolverines and Texans square off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Stone-Carrawell is scoring 12.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Wolverines. Drake Allen is averaging 12.1 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Utah Valley.

Jakorie Smith averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc. Williams is shooting 51.8% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Texans: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

