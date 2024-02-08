Utah Valley hosts Tarleton State after Williams’ 27-point game

Tarleton State Texans (15-7, 8-3 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (9-13, 4-7 WAC) Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Tarleton State Texans (15-7, 8-3 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (9-13, 4-7 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -3.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State plays the Utah Valley Wolverines after Lue Williams scored 27 points in Tarleton State’s 75-64 victory over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Wolverines are 7-2 in home games. Utah Valley ranks fifth in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.8 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Texans are 8-3 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State ranks seventh in the WAC with 12.7 assists per game led by Emmanuel Innocenti averaging 2.8.

Utah Valley is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Tarleton State allows to opponents. Tarleton State has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Utah Valley have averaged.

The Wolverines and Texans square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 12.4 points for the Wolverines. Drake Allen is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

Jakorie Smith averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc. Williams is shooting 51.8% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Texans: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

