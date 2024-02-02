Utah Valley hosts McGlothan and Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon Antelopes (20-2, 10-1 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (9-12, 4-6 WAC) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (20-2, 10-1 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (9-12, 4-6 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon takes on the Utah Valley Wolverines after Gabe McGlothan scored 25 points in Grand Canyon’s 95-88 overtime victory over the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Wolverines are 7-1 on their home court. Utah Valley is eighth in the WAC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Trevin Dorius averaging 2.7.

The Antelopes are 10-1 against WAC opponents. Grand Canyon ranks ninth in the WAC with 11.9 assists per game led by Rayshon Harrison averaging 3.8.

Utah Valley’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of Utah Valley have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 12.2 points for the Wolverines. Drake Allen is averaging 12 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

McGlothan is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 15.2 points and 7.7 rebounds. Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 17.5 points and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 76.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

