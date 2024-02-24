Utah Valley faces SFA, aims for 5th straight victory

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (14-12, 7-8 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (13-14, 8-8 WAC) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (14-12, 7-8 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (13-14, 8-8 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -4; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley will attempt to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory over SFA.

The Wolverines are 9-3 in home games. Utah Valley ranks sixth in the WAC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Trevin Dorius averaging 2.9.

The ‘Jacks are 7-8 in WAC play. SFA is sixth in the WAC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Sadaidriene Hall averaging 3.4.

Utah Valley’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game SFA allows. SFA has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of Utah Valley have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Stone-Carrawell is scoring 11.7 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Wolverines. Ethan Potter is averaging 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 62.5% over the past 10 games for Utah Valley.

Latrell Jossell is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Kyle Hayman is averaging 13.0 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 39.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

‘Jacks: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

