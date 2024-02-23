Utah Tech visits UT Arlington after Gordon’s 23-point game

Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-16, 6-9 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (14-13, 9-7 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-16, 6-9 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (14-13, 9-7 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington hosts the Utah Tech Trailblazers after DaJuan Gordon scored 23 points in UT Arlington’s 90-85 victory against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Mavericks are 10-3 on their home court. UT Arlington is 7-11 against opponents over .500.

The Trailblazers are 6-9 in WAC play. Utah Tech is 4-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

UT Arlington averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech averages 69.7 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 73.3 UT Arlington gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gordon is averaging 12.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Mavericks. Makaih Williams is averaging 13.5 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

Aric Demings is averaging eight points for the Trailblazers. Jaylen Searles is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 39.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

