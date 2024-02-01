Utah Tech Trailblazers take on the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros on 4-game losing streak

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-14, 2-7 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-13, 3-6 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-14, 2-7 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-13, 3-6 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trailblazers -5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech enters the matchup against UT Rio Grande Valley as losers of four in a row.

The Trailblazers are 3-3 on their home court. Utah Tech has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Vaqueros are 2-7 in conference games. UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Utah Tech scores 69.3 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 79.2 UT Rio Grande Valley allows. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 74.1 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 76.8 Utah Tech allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Gonsalves is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, while averaging 12 points. Tanner Christensen is shooting 52.2% and averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games for Utah Tech.

Elijah Elliott is scoring 15.3 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Vaqueros. Hasan Abdul-Hakim is averaging 13.2 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Vaqueros: 3-7, averaging 74.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

