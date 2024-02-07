Utah Tech hosts Southern Utah after Young’s 20-point game

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-13, 4-7 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (8-14, 4-7 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-13, 4-7 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (8-14, 4-7 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah faces the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Zion Young scored 20 points in Southern Utah’s 79-59 victory against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Trailblazers have gone 4-4 in home games. Utah Tech is third in the WAC with 13.0 assists per game led by Aric Demings averaging 2.4.

The Thunderbirds are 4-7 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 6-5 when winning the turnover battle.

Utah Tech averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Southern Utah gives up. Southern Utah has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of Utah Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Gonsalves is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, while averaging 12 points. Tanner Christensen is averaging 10.7 points, seven rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the past 10 games for Utah Tech.

Dominique Ford is averaging 16.4 points for the Thunderbirds. Young is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

