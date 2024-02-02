Utah Tech hosts Russell and UT Arlington

UT Arlington Mavericks (10-11, 5-5 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (8-13, 4-6 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington visits the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Phillip Russell scored 22 points in UT Arlington’s 76-68 victory over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Trailblazers are 4-3 on their home court. Utah Tech is 2-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.5 turnovers per game.

The Mavericks have gone 5-5 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington is sixth in the WAC scoring 73.6 points per game and is shooting 42.3%.

Utah Tech averages 69.8 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 73.9 UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Utah Tech allows.

The Trailblazers and Mavericks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Gonsalves is shooting 47.2% and averaging 12.0 points for the Trailblazers. Tanner Christensen is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

Kade Douglas averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 6.0 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Makaih Williams is averaging 13.5 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

