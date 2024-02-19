Utah State hosts LeDee and San Diego State

San Diego State Aztecs (20-6, 9-4 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (21-5, 9-4 MWC) Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State takes on the Utah State Aggies after Jaedon LeDee scored 23 points in San Diego State’s 81-70 win against the New Mexico Lobos.

The Aggies are 11-1 on their home court. Utah State ranks ninth in college basketball with 40.5 points in the paint led by Great Osobor averaging 12.2.

The Aztecs are 9-4 against MWC opponents. San Diego State is third in the MWC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by LeDee averaging 3.0.

Utah State makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than San Diego State has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). San Diego State scores 6.3 more points per game (75.8) than Utah State allows (69.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Osobor is averaging 17.8 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Aggies. Ian Martinez is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah State.

Lamont Butler is averaging 9.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Aztecs. LeDee is averaging 18.0 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 54.1% over the past 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

