Utah hosts Stanford following Raynaud’s 29-point game

Stanford Cardinal (12-15, 7-10 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (16-11, 7-9 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford visits the Utah Utes after Maxime Raynaud scored 29 points in Stanford’s 85-73 loss to the Oregon State Beavers.

The Utes have gone 13-2 at home. Utah is fourth in the Pac-12 with 37.1 points per game in the paint led by Keba Keita averaging 7.8.

The Cardinal are 7-10 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford is 5-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

Utah is shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.1% Stanford allows to opponents. Stanford averages 76.9 points per game, 3.5 more than the 73.4 Utah gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Branden Carlson is shooting 46.5% and averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games for Utah.

Raynaud is averaging 15.3 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Cardinal. Brandon Angel is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 38.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Cardinal: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

