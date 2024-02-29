Utah hosts Stanford after Raynaud’s 29-point game

Stanford Cardinal (12-15, 7-10 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (16-11, 7-9 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Stanford Cardinal (12-15, 7-10 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (16-11, 7-9 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -8.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford faces the Utah Utes after Maxime Raynaud scored 29 points in Stanford’s 85-73 loss to the Oregon State Beavers.

The Utes are 13-2 on their home court. Utah ranks seventh in college basketball with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Branden Carlson averaging 5.4.

The Cardinal have gone 7-10 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford ranks second in the Pac-12 shooting 38.0% from 3-point range.

Utah’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Stanford allows. Stanford averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 8.3 per game Utah allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 13 points. Carlson is averaging 15.3 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah.

Raynaud is averaging 15.3 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Cardinal. Brandon Angel is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 38.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Cardinal: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

