Utah hosts Colorado after Simpson’s 25-point performance

Colorado Buffaloes (15-6, 6-4 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (14-7, 5-5 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -2.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado faces the Utah Utes after KJ Simpson scored 25 points in Colorado’s 78-69 loss to the Washington State Cougars.

The Utes are 12-0 on their home court. Utah is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Buffaloes are 6-4 in Pac-12 play. Colorado ranks fifth in the Pac-12 with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Eddie Lampkin Jr. averaging 4.7.

Utah averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Colorado allows. Colorado scores 9.9 more points per game (81.3) than Utah allows to opponents (71.4).

The Utes and Buffaloes square off Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Branden Carlson is shooting 46.3% and averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Simpson is scoring 19.2 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Buffaloes. Lampkin is averaging 12.1 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 56.4% over the past 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 38.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

