Utah hosts Arizona State following Carlson’s 27-point game

Arizona State Sun Devils (11-12, 5-7 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (15-8, 6-6 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Arizona State Sun Devils (11-12, 5-7 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (15-8, 6-6 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -11.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays the Arizona State Sun Devils after Branden Carlson scored 27 points in Utah’s 105-99 overtime loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Utes have gone 13-1 at home. Utah is fourth in the Pac-12 scoring 79.3 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Sun Devils are 5-7 in conference matchups. Arizona State is fifth in the Pac-12 giving up 72.4 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

Utah averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Arizona State allows. Arizona State has shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Carlson is shooting 44.1% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for Utah.

Neal Jamiya averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 28.3% from beyond the arc. Frankie Collins is shooting 40.7% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 4-6, averaging 76.2 points, 39.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.