UT Rio Grande Valley visits Utah Valley on 6-game road skid

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-19, 2-12 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (12-14, 7-8 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley will look to end its six-game road slide when the Vaqueros play Utah Valley.

The Wolverines are 8-3 in home games. Utah Valley has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Vaqueros are 2-12 in conference matchups. UT Rio Grande Valley has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

Utah Valley averages 69.0 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 80.5 UT Rio Grande Valley allows. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Utah Valley allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 12 points for the Wolverines. Drake Allen is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

Elijah Elliott is scoring 16.1 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Vaqueros. Daylen Williams is averaging 12.1 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 49.3% over the past 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 39.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Vaqueros: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

