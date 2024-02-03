UT Rio Grande Valley visits Southern Utah on 4-game road slide

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-15, 2-8 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-13, 3-7 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-15, 2-8 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-13, 3-7 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley travels to Southern Utah looking to stop its four-game road slide.

The Thunderbirds are 5-4 in home games. Southern Utah has a 1-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Vaqueros are 2-8 against WAC opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks ninth in the WAC with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Daylen Williams averaging 6.3.

Southern Utah’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game UT Rio Grande Valley allows. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Southern Utah allows.

The Thunderbirds and Vaqueros match up Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Ford is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Thunderbirds.

Elijah Elliott is scoring 14.6 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Vaqueros.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Vaqueros: 3-7, averaging 73.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

