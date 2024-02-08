UT Rio Grande Valley visits SFA after Jossell’s 23-point showing

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-16, 2-9 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (13-9, 6-5 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-16, 2-9 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (13-9, 6-5 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: ‘Jacks -15.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: SFA hosts the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros after Latrell Jossell scored 23 points in SFA’s 75-64 loss to the Tarleton State Texans.

The ‘Jacks are 7-4 in home games. SFA is 5-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Vaqueros are 2-9 in conference games. UT Rio Grande Valley is seventh in the WAC with 35.1 rebounds per game led by Daylen Williams averaging 6.3.

SFA’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game UT Rio Grande Valley allows. UT Rio Grande Valley has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of SFA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jossell is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, while averaging 11 points. Kyle Hayman is shooting 44.0% and averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for SFA.

Elijah Elliott is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Vaqueros. JJ Howard is averaging 12.8 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Vaqueros: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.