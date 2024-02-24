UT Martin takes on Southeast Missouri State following Sears’ 37-point outing

UT Martin Skyhawks (18-10, 11-4 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-20, 3-12 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m.…

UT Martin Skyhawks (18-10, 11-4 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-20, 3-12 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -8; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin takes on the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after Jordan Sears scored 37 points in UT Martin’s 106-82 win over the Lindenwood Lions.

The Redhawks have gone 8-6 at home. Southeast Missouri State is 7-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Skyhawks have gone 11-4 against OVC opponents. UT Martin is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Southeast Missouri State scores 67.4 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 76.5 UT Martin allows. UT Martin averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Southeast Missouri State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Martin is scoring 11.1 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Redhawks. Josh Earley is averaging 13.9 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 56.3% over the past 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Sears is averaging 20.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Skyhawks. Jacob Crews is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Skyhawks: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 40.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

