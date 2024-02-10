UT Martin earns 62-59 victory against Western Illinois

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Jordan Sears had 16 points in UT Martin’s 62-59 victory against Western Illinois on Saturday. Sears…

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Jordan Sears had 16 points in UT Martin’s 62-59 victory against Western Illinois on Saturday.

Sears also contributed five rebounds and eight assists for the Skyhawks (15-10, 8-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Issa Muhammad scored 12 points and added 12 rebounds. Jacob Crews was 5 of 12 shooting (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Jesiah West led the Leathernecks (15-10, 8-4) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. JJ Kalakon added 12 points for Western Illinois. In addition, Quinlan Bennett had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

