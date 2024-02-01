UT Arlington visits Ford and Southern Utah

UT Arlington Mavericks (9-11, 4-5 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-12, 3-6 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

UT Arlington Mavericks (9-11, 4-5 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-12, 3-6 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunderbirds -1; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah takes on the UT Arlington Mavericks after Dominique Ford scored 23 points in Southern Utah’s 82-67 win against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Thunderbirds have gone 5-3 at home. Southern Utah is third in the WAC scoring 77.0 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.

The Mavericks are 4-5 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington leads the WAC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Shemar Wilson averaging 3.0.

Southern Utah’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game UT Arlington gives up. UT Arlington averages 73.5 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 77.5 Southern Utah gives up.

The Thunderbirds and Mavericks face off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ford is averaging 17.2 points for the Thunderbirds. Zion Young is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Southern Utah.

Wilson is scoring 12.4 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Mavericks. Makaih Williams is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 5-5, averaging 77.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.