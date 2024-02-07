UT Arlington visits Daniels and Cal Baptist

UT Arlington Mavericks (11-11, 6-5 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (13-8, 6-4 WAC) Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Arlington Mavericks (11-11, 6-5 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (13-8, 6-4 WAC)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist faces the UT Arlington Mavericks after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 26 points in Cal Baptist’s 61-60 loss to the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Lancers are 9-4 on their home court. Cal Baptist averages 68.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Mavericks are 6-5 in conference matchups. UT Arlington ranks third in the WAC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by DaJuan Gordon averaging 6.1.

Cal Baptist is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 41.9% UT Arlington allows to opponents. UT Arlington scores 9.9 more points per game (74.2) than Cal Baptist gives up (64.3).

The Lancers and Mavericks face off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is scoring 19.2 points per game with 1.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Lancers. Yvan Ouedraogo is averaging 9.7 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the past 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Shemar Wilson is averaging 12.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Mavericks. Makaih Williams is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 37.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.