UT Arlington takes on Utah Tech after Russell’s 22-point game

UT Arlington Mavericks (10-11, 5-5 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (8-13, 4-6 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington takes on the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Phillip Russell scored 22 points in UT Arlington’s 76-68 win against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Trailblazers have gone 4-3 in home games. Utah Tech ranks eighth in the WAC in rebounding averaging 34.9 rebounds. Tanner Christensen leads the Trailblazers with 7.0 boards.

The Mavericks are 5-5 in WAC play. UT Arlington is sixth in the WAC scoring 73.6 points per game and is shooting 42.3%.

Utah Tech’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Utah Tech gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Gonsalves is shooting 47.2% and averaging 12.0 points for the Trailblazers. Jaylen Searles is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

Kade Douglas averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 6.0 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Makaih Williams is shooting 51.7% and averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

