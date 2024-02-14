UT Arlington hosts Smith and Tarleton State

Tarleton State Texans (17-7, 10-3 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (12-12, 7-6 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tarleton State Texans (17-7, 10-3 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (12-12, 7-6 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State visits the UT Arlington Mavericks after Jakorie Smith scored 26 points in Tarleton State’s 82-77 victory against the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Mavericks are 9-2 in home games. UT Arlington ranks second in the WAC in rebounding averaging 38.4 rebounds. Shemar Wilson paces the Mavericks with 8.5 boards.

The Texans are 10-3 against conference opponents. Tarleton State ranks fourth in the WAC scoring 35.0 points per game in the paint led by Kiandre Gaddy averaging 9.0.

UT Arlington is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 43.2% Tarleton State allows to opponents. Tarleton State averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game UT Arlington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makaih Williams is averaging 11.3 points for the Mavericks. DaJuan Gordon is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

Smith is averaging 15.5 points and 1.8 steals for the Texans. Lue Williams is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Texans: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

