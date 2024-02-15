UT Arlington hosts Smith and Tarleton State

Tarleton State Texans (17-7, 10-3 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (12-12, 7-6 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Tarleton State Texans (17-7, 10-3 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (12-12, 7-6 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State visits the UT Arlington Mavericks after Jakorie Smith scored 26 points in Tarleton State’s 82-77 victory against the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Mavericks are 9-2 on their home court. UT Arlington ranks seventh in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.7 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Texans are 10-3 in WAC play. Tarleton State is fourth in the WAC with 13.0 assists per game led by Emmanuel Innocenti averaging 2.9.

UT Arlington averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game UT Arlington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kade Douglas averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 5.7 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Phillip Russell is averaging 13.8 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

Kiandre Gaddy is averaging 11.8 points, seven rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Texans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Texans: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

