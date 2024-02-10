UT Arlington hosts SFA following Jossell’s 24-point outing

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (14-9, 7-5 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (11-12, 6-6 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (14-9, 7-5 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (11-12, 6-6 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -3.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: SFA takes on the UT Arlington Mavericks after Latrell Jossell scored 24 points in SFA’s 92-84 win against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Mavericks are 8-2 in home games. UT Arlington is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.3 turnovers per game.

The ‘Jacks are 7-5 in conference games. SFA is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UT Arlington averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.3 per game SFA gives up. SFA averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.3 per game UT Arlington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makaih Williams is averaging 11.1 points for the Mavericks. Phillip Russell is averaging 14.7 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

AJ Cajuste is averaging 8.6 points and 3.1 assists for the ‘Jacks. Kyle Hayman is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

