USC visits Aimaq and Cal

USC Trojans (9-13, 3-8 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (9-13, 5-6 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

USC Trojans (9-13, 3-8 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (9-13, 5-6 Pac-12)

Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal takes on the USC Trojans after Fardaws Aimaq scored 20 points in Cal’s 81-66 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Golden Bears have gone 7-5 in home games. Cal ranks fifth in the Pac-12 with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Aimaq averaging 3.5.

The Trojans are 3-8 in conference play. USC is ninth in the Pac-12 giving up 73.9 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

Cal’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game USC gives up. USC averages 74.5 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 76.5 Cal gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylon Tyson is scoring 20.0 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Golden Bears. Aimaq is averaging 14.0 points and 11.0 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the past 10 games for Cal.

Boogie Ellis averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Kobe Johnson is averaging 10.1 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

