USC hosts Oregon State on 3-game home slide

Oregon State Beavers (11-10, 3-7 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (8-13, 2-8 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC is looking to break its three-game home skid with a win over Oregon State.

The Trojans have gone 5-5 at home. USC is seventh in the Pac-12 in rebounding with 36.2 rebounds. DJ Rodman paces the Trojans with 4.8 boards.

The Beavers are 3-7 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon State averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

USC averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Oregon State allows. Oregon State averages 70.6 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 74.9 USC allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Collier is averaging 15.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Trojans. Boogie Ellis is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for USC.

Jordan Pope is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 17.6 points and 3.6 assists. Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 16 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 2-8, averaging 69.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Beavers: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

