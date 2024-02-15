USC hosts Carlson and Utah

Utah Utes (15-9, 6-7 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (9-15, 3-10 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Utah Utes (15-9, 6-7 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (9-15, 3-10 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -1.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays the USC Trojans after Branden Carlson scored 25 points in Utah’s 85-77 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Trojans have gone 6-5 at home. USC has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Utes are 6-7 in Pac-12 play. Utah is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

USC makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Utah has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Utah averages 79.2 points per game, 3.9 more than the 75.3 USC allows.

The Trojans and Utes face off Thursday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Ellis averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc.

Carlson is averaging 17 points and seven rebounds for the Utes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 2-8, averaging 69.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Utes: 4-6, averaging 76.9 points, 38.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.