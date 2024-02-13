UNLV visits Fresno State after Thomas’ 25-point performance

UNLV Rebels (13-9, 6-4 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (11-13, 4-7 MWC) Fresno, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UNLV Rebels (13-9, 6-4 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (11-13, 4-7 MWC)

Fresno, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV visits the Fresno State Bulldogs after Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 25 points in UNLV’s 80-77 win over the New Mexico Lobos.

The Bulldogs are 7-5 on their home court. Fresno State is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rebels are 6-4 in conference games. UNLV scores 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

Fresno State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that UNLV allows. UNLV has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Fresno State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hill is scoring 12.3 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Xavier Dusell is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games for Fresno State.

Thomas is averaging 12.5 points and 6.1 assists for the Rebels. Keylan Boone is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.