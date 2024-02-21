UNLV visits Air Force following Petraitis’ 26-point showing

UNLV Rebels (14-10, 7-5 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (8-16, 1-11 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UNLV Rebels (14-10, 7-5 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (8-16, 1-11 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -6; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force hosts the UNLV Rebels after Rytis Petraitis scored 26 points in Air Force’s 73-66 loss to the San Jose State Spartans.

The Falcons are 4-9 in home games. Air Force averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 5-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Rebels are 7-5 in MWC play. UNLV ranks fourth in the MWC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Luis Rodriguez averaging 2.3.

Air Force averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.9 per game UNLV gives up. UNLV has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.7% shooting opponents of Air Force have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Petraitis is shooting 48.6% and averaging 15.5 points for the Falcons. Beau Becker is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.

Keylan Boone is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 12.1 points and 6.5 rebounds. Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 13.1 points and 5.5 assists over the past 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 1-9, averaging 68.6 points, 27.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.