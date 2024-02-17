UNLV takes on Nevada, looks for 6th straight win

Nevada Wolf Pack (19-6, 6-5 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (14-9, 7-4 MWC) Las Vegas; Saturday, 11:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Nevada Wolf Pack (19-6, 6-5 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (14-9, 7-4 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 11:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -1; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV heads into a matchup against Nevada as winners of five straight games.

The Rebels have gone 8-3 in home games. UNLV is 3-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolf Pack have gone 6-5 against MWC opponents. Nevada averages 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

UNLV makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Nevada has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Nevada scores 6.7 more points per game (76.5) than UNLV allows (69.8).

The Rebels and Wolf Pack square off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 12.4 points and 5.9 assists for the Rebels. Keylan Boone is averaging 13.7 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for UNLV.

Jarod Lucas is averaging 17 points for the Wolf Pack. Tre Coleman is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

