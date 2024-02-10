UNLV plays No. 25 New Mexico on 3-game win streak

UNLV Rebels (12-9, 5-4 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (19-4, 7-3 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UNLV Rebels (12-9, 5-4 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (19-4, 7-3 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -11.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Rebels take on No. 25 New Mexico.

The Lobos are 11-1 in home games. New Mexico leads the MWC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by JT Toppin averaging 5.3.

The Rebels are 5-4 against MWC opponents. UNLV has a 1-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

New Mexico averages 84.4 points, 14.7 more per game than the 69.7 UNLV gives up. UNLV averages 5.4 more points per game (75.1) than New Mexico allows to opponents (69.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Dent is shooting 52.7% and averaging 15.7 points for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

Kalib Boone is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Rebels. Keylan Boone is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 7-3, averaging 84.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.