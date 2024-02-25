UNC Wilmington visits Dell’Orso and Campbell

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (20-7, 11-4 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (12-16, 6-9 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Monday, 8:30 p.m.…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (20-7, 11-4 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (12-16, 6-9 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell faces the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after Anthony Dell’Orso scored 23 points in Campbell’s 72-68 loss to the Hampton Pirates.

The Fighting Camels have gone 9-6 at home. Campbell ranks fifth in the CAA with 13.1 assists per game led by Laurynas Vaistaras averaging 3.2.

The Seahawks are 11-4 in CAA play. UNC Wilmington leads the CAA scoring 80.4 points per game while shooting 46.5%.

Campbell scores 70.1 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 70.3 UNC Wilmington allows. UNC Wilmington averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Campbell gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vaistaras is averaging 10.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Fighting Camels. Dell’Orso is averaging 19 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Campbell.

KJ Jenkins is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 12.5 points. Trazarien White is averaging 14.6 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

